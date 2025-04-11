Elon Musk’s Tesla Faces Heat As Trump’s China Tariff Sparks Business Backlash

Elon Musk has long been seen as a supporter of Donald Trump, but that relationship is now being tested by a dramatic new move—Trump’s proposed 125% tariff on Chinese imports. With China being Tesla’s biggest market and home to its massive Shanghai Gigafactory, the tariff poses serious challenges for the company. Tesla’s stock has already taken a hit, and tensions are rising as Musk publicly pushes back, even clashing with Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro. As trade tensions escalate, this video breaks down how the tariff war is impacting Tesla’s business, what it means for global EV markets, and whether this signals a turning point in Musk’s relationship with Trump.