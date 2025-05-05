Business Today
End Of An Era | Warren Buffett Steps Down After 60 Years | Greg Abel To Take Over Berkshire Hathaway

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • May 5, 2025,
  • Updated May 5, 2025, 6:06 PM IST

Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, has announced he will step down from his role by the end of 2025. After nearly 60 years at the helm, Buffett named Vice Chairman Greg Abel as his successor during the company's annual shareholders’ meeting in Omaha. This video captures the legacy of Buffett, rare reactions from loyal shareholders, and what the leadership transition means for Berkshire’s future. Watch exclusive visuals from Omaha, soundbites from longtime fans and investors, and a look back at how Buffett built a $900 billion empire. Buffett’s era may be ending, but his legacy is just beginning.

