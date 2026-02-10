End Property Disputes Forever? Chadha Pushes Blockchain Land Records In Parliament

AAP MP Raghav Chadha used Parliament to pitch sweeping reform ideas aimed at modernising India’s economy and protecting middle-class wealth. Arguing for a “one nation” approach beyond elections and taxes, Chadha proposed a National Blockchain Land Registry to make property records tamper-proof, cut disputes, curb corruption and unlock real estate value. Citing global examples like Sweden, UAE and Georgia, he said blockchain could dramatically speed up transactions and reduce litigation. Chadha also pushed for an Inflation-Linked Salary Revision Act, warning that real wages have fallen sharply due to inflation. He urged mandatory wage indexation across formal sectors, noting India lacks statutory inflation protection for most workers, unlike major global economies.