Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Enteromix: Russia’s 100% Effective Cancer Vaccine Shows Early Success

Enteromix: Russia’s 100% Effective Cancer Vaccine Shows Early Success

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 8, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 8, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Cancer is one of the world’s deadliest diseases, claiming millions of lives every year. By 2050, doctors fear over 3.5 crore new cases annually. But a ray of hope has emerged. Russian scientists have developed Enteromix, a cancer prevention vaccine that uses advanced mRNA technology. Early tests claim 100% efficiency, training the body’s immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells. Unlike chemotherapy or radiation, this vaccine could transform cancer treatment forever. Phase 1 trials show tumor shrinkage and slowed growth by up to 80%. While more clinical trials are needed, the world is watching closely. Could this be the end of cancer as we know it?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended