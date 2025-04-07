Environment On The Edge: Kancha Gachibowli Sparks Showdown Between Netizens & Netas

A green storm is brewing in Telangana. The Kancha Gachibowli deforestation row has now spiraled into a high-profile faceoff between the Revanth Reddy-led government and Bollywood celebrities, including Dia Mirza. What began as student-led protests against the proposed auction of 400 acres of ecologically sensitive land has now snowballed into a nationwide debate. CM Reddy has called for a probe against influencers allegedly sharing AI-generated visuals, while the Supreme Court has stepped in to halt the tree felling. Watch this report for all the political, environmental, and celebrity angles unfolding in Telangana’s green controversy.