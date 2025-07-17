EPS Vs BJP Over CM Post: Tamil Nadu NDA Alliance Faces Internal Clash Ahead Of 2026 Polls

Tamil Nadu's 2026 Assembly elections will be held in the first half of 2026. But the power struggle within the alliance partners is heating up. AIADMK’s EPS has staked his claim as CM face, rejecting any power-sharing within the alliance. Earlier in April Union Home Minister Amit Shah had indicated a possibility of power sharing if the NDA wins the Assembly election in 2026. Tamil Nadu BJP counters EPS' claim to reiterate the central party leadership's line. With DMK still holding its ground, NDA’s internal fault lines could make or break the opposition campaign. EPS is also trying to woo smaller DMK allies — but VCK and Stalin aren’t backing down. The elections are months away…but a coalition clash has started to warm up Tamil Nadu political arena. Will the NDA alliance hold till the elections? Or is a pre-poll breakup inevitable?