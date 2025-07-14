EU Firms Up Counter-Measures To 30% Trump Tariffs, Says Prefers Negotiated Solution

US President Donald Trump has warned the European Union and Mexico that they must offer better trade deals or face new import taxes. He said on Saturday that starting August 1, the US would impose a 30% tariff on most goods from the EU and Mexico unless they improve their trade offers. Trump gave the countries less than three weeks to finalise a new deal to avoid the tariffs. In response, the European Union said on Sunday that it will not immediately respond with its own tariffs, but will extend its pause on countermeasures until early August. The EU is still hoping for a negotiated agreement instead of starting a trade war. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, said the EU’s goal remains a peaceful solution. "We have always been very clear that we prefer a negotiated solution. This remains the case, and we will use the time that we have now," von der Leyen told reporters.