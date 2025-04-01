EU On Trump Tariffs: If Necessary We Will Retaliate & Defend Our Interests

Europe is talking tough. As the US government gears up for its reciprocal tariffs, the European Union has said it will not hesitate to retaliate against the trade barriers being erected by the Trump administration. Speaking at an event in Strasbourg, France, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, “Our objective is a negotiated solution. But of course, if need be, we will protect our interests, our people, and our companies”. “We do not necessarily want to retaliate. But if it is necessary, we have a strong plan to retaliate and we will use it”, she added. The threats and counter-threats set the stage for one of the fiercest trade wars in modern history, pitting the US against its traditional allies ‘across the pond’.