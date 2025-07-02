Europe Heatwave Crisis: Wildfires, Record Temps & Animals Struggle To Stay Cool

Europe is reeling under a brutal heatwave, with temperatures soaring past 40°C in parts of Germany, France, Turkey, Spain, and Italy. Wildfires are raging, skies are thick with smoke, and even animals at Berlin Zoo are receiving special care. In France, fires forced monks and campers to flee, while Turkey’s Izmir faces a choking skyline. Cities across the continent are under emergency watch. From cold showers for elephants to paddling pools in Belgian retirement homes — desperate measures are underway. Is this just the beginning of a scorching summer? Watch the full report for more.