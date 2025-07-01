Europe Heatwave: Spain Hits 46°C, Wildfires Rage Across Continent

Europe is facing an unprecedented heatwave. Spain recorded its hottest June day ever at 46°C, triggering red alerts nationwide. From wildfires near Athens to overwhelmed hospitals in Italy, the continent is under siege from a brutal heat dome pulling in scorching air from North Africa. Even typically cooler regions like Galicia are hitting 40°C. Residents from Madrid to Paris struggle to cope, while doctors urge hydration and care for the vulnerable. This extreme weather event is a burning reminder—climate change is no longer a future threat. It’s already here.