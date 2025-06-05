Even As Opposition Leaders Unite To Defend India’s Stance Overseas, Rahul Gandhi Triggers Firestorm

Indian politics has once again taken centerstage, this time over the success—and ceasefire—of Operation Sindoor. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi triggered a storm by accusing PM Modi of surrendering to a call from former US President Donald Trump. The BJP hit back hard, with J.P. Nadda and Sudhanshu Trivedi accusing Congress of undermining the armed forces and glorifying defeatism. As war rhetoric escalates at home, irony unfolds abroad—with opposition MPs defending the government's stand, adding fuel to the fire. With the opposition demanding a special Parliament session, and the Modi government refusing, this political flashpoint is set to dominate the upcoming monsoon session. Watch this explosive political face-off unfold.