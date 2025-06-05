Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Even As Opposition Leaders Unite To Defend India’s Stance Overseas, Rahul Gandhi Triggers Firestorm

Even As Opposition Leaders Unite To Defend India’s Stance Overseas, Rahul Gandhi Triggers Firestorm

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 5, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 5, 2025, 4:00 PM IST

Indian politics has once again taken centerstage, this time over the success—and ceasefire—of Operation Sindoor. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi triggered a storm by accusing PM Modi of surrendering to a call from former US President Donald Trump. The BJP hit back hard, with J.P. Nadda and Sudhanshu Trivedi accusing Congress of undermining the armed forces and glorifying defeatism. As war rhetoric escalates at home, irony unfolds abroad—with opposition MPs defending the government's stand, adding fuel to the fire. With the opposition demanding a special Parliament session, and the Modi government refusing, this political flashpoint is set to dominate the upcoming monsoon session. Watch this explosive political face-off unfold.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended