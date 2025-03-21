"Even If We Have To Lose Power For Ram Temple, It’s Not A Problem," Says U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath

During his address, U.P CM Yogi Adityanath shared how Deepotsav started in the city. "Though three of my generations were dedicated to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi movement, I had no problem in visiting Ayodhya. However, the government system is gripped by bureaucracy, and there was a huge section in that bureaucracy that used to say that visiting Ayodhya as a CM would lead to controversy."

"I said that let a controversy take place if it has to. But we need to think about Ayodhya. Then, there was another section which said that if I visited there, there would be talks about Ram Mandir. I asked if I had come here for power. There is no problem, even if I have to lose power for Ram Mandir...," CM added. Listen in to know more.