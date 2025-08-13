Evergrande Delisting Marks Deepening China Property Sector Crisis

China Evergrande — once the nation’s largest property developer — will be delisted from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 25, marking a historic low for China’s real estate sector. At its peak, Evergrande was worth over $50 billion. Today, it is buried under $350 billion in debt, with more than 1,300 projects left unfinished. The collapse reflects a deeper property crisis, as sales slump, prices fall, and debt piles threaten China’s economic stability. With $8–9 trillion in sector debt and oversupply in smaller cities, analysts say a recovery could be years away. The “golden era” of Chinese property is over — and the nation’s growth model may never be the same again.