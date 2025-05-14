Business Today
Every Lie Exposed: PM Modi’s Adampur Visit Proves Pakistan’s S-400, Airstrike Claims Were Fake

  • New Delhi,
  • May 14, 2025,
  • Updated May 14, 2025, 11:34 AM IST

Pakistan's propaganda lies have been exposed in the most definitive way — through visuals that speak louder than false claims. In a surprise visit to the Adampur air base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived aboard an IAF C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, busting Pakistan’s fake claims of massive damage, S-400 destruction, and 60 casualties at the base. Images of fully operational MiG-29s, the S-400 air defense system, and the PM saluting air warriors send a clear message: every narrative pushed by Pakistan has crumbled. With high josh among the forces and PM Modi’s powerful message, this visit has silenced the noise.

