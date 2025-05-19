Ex-LeT Terrorist Joins White House Panel | Global Outrage Erupts

In a jaw-dropping move, the White House under the Trump administration has appointed two former jihadis — including a man tied to terror attacks on Indian forces in Kashmir—to a key advisory board. Ismail Royer, once a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, trained at LeT camps in Pakistan and opened fire on Indian posts in Kashmir. He was later convicted in the U.S. for aiding terrorist groups including al-Qaida and served 13 years in prison. Now, he's advising U.S. policy. Royer’s inclusion has triggered massive backlash, with even Trump loyalists like Laura Loomer calling it a betrayal of American values. The shock deepens with Trump’s recent show of support for Syria’s new president, Ahmad al-Sharaa—another former terrorist once imprisoned in Abu Ghraib. As India bombs Lashkar’s Muridke HQ, questions mount: Is Washington blurring the line between rehabilitation and reward?