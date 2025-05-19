Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Ex-LeT Terrorist Joins White House Panel | Global Outrage Erupts

Ex-LeT Terrorist Joins White House Panel | Global Outrage Erupts

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 19, 2025,
  • Updated May 19, 2025, 2:16 PM IST

In a jaw-dropping move, the White House under the Trump administration has appointed two former jihadis — including a man tied to terror attacks on Indian forces in Kashmir—to a key advisory board. Ismail Royer, once a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative, trained at LeT camps in Pakistan and opened fire on Indian posts in Kashmir. He was later convicted in the U.S. for aiding terrorist groups including al-Qaida and served 13 years in prison. Now, he's advising U.S. policy. Royer’s inclusion has triggered massive backlash, with even Trump loyalists like Laura Loomer calling it a betrayal of American values. The shock deepens with Trump’s recent show of support for Syria’s new president, Ahmad al-Sharaa—another former terrorist once imprisoned in Abu Ghraib. As India bombs Lashkar’s Muridke HQ, questions mount: Is Washington blurring the line between rehabilitation and reward?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended