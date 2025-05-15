Ex-Soldier Killed In Pak Shelling At Home In Poonch | Family Devastated By Ceasefire Breach

The heart-breaking story of Amarjit Singh Fauji — a former Territorial Army jawan who survived war zones but lost his life inside his own home. On May 7, a mortar shell fired by Pakistani forces landed directly on his house in Poonch’s Kamakhan area. The 50-year-old veteran, who had served the country for 18 years, was killed when shrapnel pierced his lungs and heart. His devastated family — wife Harpreet Kaur and two young children — now live among the ruins, with haunting memories and unanswered questions. Amarjit was one of 12 civilians killed that day in Poonch and Tangdhar sectors. India Today Group’s Kamaljit Sandhu reports from the ground on how for those living on the border, even so-called ceasefires come with bloodshed. This report captures the human cost of cross-border shelling, where peace remains a fragile illusion.