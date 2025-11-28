Exclusive | BY Vijayendra Says BJP Reviewing No-Confidence Option As K’taka Congress Faces Turmoil

In an exclusive conversation with India Today’s Marya Shakil, Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra spoke on whether the BJP will move a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the upcoming Assembly session. Vijayendra said the party will consult senior leaders before taking a final call but indicated that “the day is not too far,” with the winter session beginning on December 8 in Belagavi. He criticised the ruling Congress government, alleging growing infighting, lack of performance and increasing public dissatisfaction since the 2023 mandate. Vijayendra said the BJP, as a responsible opposition, is closely assessing the situation and will decide its next steps after discussions with the High Command. He added that the internal situation within Congress is worsening to the extent that a vertical split “cannot be ruled out.”