EXCLUSIVE Chat With Aamir Khan | Actor-Producer Takes Novel Approach To Release Of Films After Theatre

Actor-producer Aamir Khan says the pay-per-view model is the way forward for the industry. If movies have to go mass, the limited number of screens is an issue. Viewers need to travel great distances to watch a movie. In a digital era, the viewer can watch it at an affordable price on a chosen device -- television or mobile for instance. However, there should be no compromise on the theatrical revenue, the backbone of the industry.

Khan has spoken of a six-month window for a movie to be on an OTT platform. However, the OTT players want a eight-week window. This is the core of the problem