Exclusive Chat With Capt Sam Thomas: Pilots’ Union Accuses AAIB Of Presuming Pilot Error

Air Line Pilots’ Association President Captain Sam Thomas has accused Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) of rushing a biased preliminary report on the Air India AI‑171 crash that killed 260 people on June 12, 2025. In an exclusive conversation with India Today Group’s Rajdeep Sardesai, Thomas blasts the late-night, unsigned release and slams the assumption of pilot error before full data analysis. The union demands transparency, pilot inclusion, and a judicial probe, flagging leaked findings and fuel‑switch ambiguity. This is a breaking moment in aviation accountability—and the pilots won’t stay silent. Watch for uncensored reaction and what could happen next.