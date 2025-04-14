Exclusive Chat With Vishnu R Dusad, MD & Co-Founder, Nucleus Software

In an insightful conversation, Vishnu R. Dusad, MD & Co-founder of Nucleus Software, reflects on his journey of transforming a homegrown venture into a global fintech powerhouse. Since 1986, his vision and guiding principles—customer-centric innovation, ethical leadership, and a commitment to quality—have shaped the core identity of Nucleus Software. He shares how technology, when used purposefully, becomes a true enabler of financial inclusion, bridging gaps in access and equity. Drawing from decades of experience, he highlights key shifts in banking technology, from digitization to data-driven decision-making, and now, the transformative role of Generative AI. Mr. Dusad discusses how Gen AI is reshaping lending, collections, and core banking functions, while emphasizing the importance of ethical AI deployment. He also speaks about Nucleus’s mission to take Indian fintech intellectual property to the global stage, demonstrating how innovation from India can lead in solving global banking challenges. Looking ahead, he identifies the trends that will define the next decade—AI, real-time data, and personalized digital banking—and offers a visionary outlook on the future of fintech. This conversation is a masterclass in leadership, technology, and purpose-driven growth in the ever-evolving financial landscape.