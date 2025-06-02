Exclusive |Elon Musk's Father Errol Musk On Trump Tariffs, India's Green Energy, Elon's Next Project

In this rare and candid conversation with Sakshi Batra of Business Today, Errol Musk — father of tech icon Elon Musk — shares his unfiltered views on global politics, clean energy, and his son’s journey to success. Praising former U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff policies as beneficial for the world, Errol firmly states that Elon will remain aligned with a Trump-led government. He reveals his own involvement in the early days of SpaceX and reflects on the values, especially responsibility, that he instilled in Elon growing up. Errol expresses admiration for India's rapid strides in electric vehicles and renewable energy, commending the Indian government's efforts in the clean tech space. He also shares his enthusiasm about visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and speaks proudly of Elon’s achievements, calling them a source of immense pride.