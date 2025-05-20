Exclusive: First Ground Report From Operation Sindoor Forward Bases In Kashmir

EXCLUSIVE | First ever on-ground visuals from the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor forward locations! Join us on this rare walkthrough from the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir where Indian artillery guns — 105mm, 155mm, and Bofors — thundered during Operation Sindoor to retaliate against Pakistan’s ceasefire violations that targeted Indian villages. In this powerful report, witness artillery gun drills in action, and hear from a senior Brigade Commander on how the response was calibrated. Next, we move to a forward post hosting India's elite air defence systems—featuring the L-70 Anti-Aircraft Gun and the state-of-the-art Akashteer control system. An Army officer explains how these systems neutralised Pakistani drones. The final stop takes you to an infantry and special forces outpost—fence patrols, rocket launchers, and combat-ready drills included. This is not just a story — it’s the frontline of India’s defence.