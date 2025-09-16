Exclusive: Hardeep Singh Puri On Trump Tariffs, India-U.S. Trade Talks & PM Modi’s Stand

In this exclusive conversation with Marya Shakil, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shares his perspective on the ongoing India-U.S. trade negotiations in the wake of Trump’s tariffs. Speaking at a crucial moment when key negotiators are in India, Puri emphasises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong persona and his commitment to protecting Indian interests, particularly those of farmers. While declining to speculate on the outcome of the talks, Puri underlines that India is negotiating from a position of strength and maturity, with the assurance that the final outcome will serve the people of India. Watch this in-depth discussion for insights into India’s approach to international trade, diplomacy, and the balancing act of negotiation.