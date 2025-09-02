Business Today
Exclusive: Helios Capital’s Samir Arora| Market Outlook, GST Reforms, FII Flows, Global Power Shifts

Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 2, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025, 10:34 AM IST

Helios Capital Founder Samir Arora shares bold insights on global power shifts, India’s trade challenges, and market opportunities in this exclusive interview. He decodes the Modi–Xi–Putin dynamic, Trump’s tariff impact, and FII outflows. Arora also explains why GST reforms, consumption, financials, energy, EVs, and real estate remain key themes for investors. Offering perspective on China’s resurgence and India’s long-term growth story, he reassures investors about staying invested through volatility. In conversation with Business Today TV's Consultant Anchor Aabha Bakaya, Samir Arora delivers candid views on balancing diplomacy, reforms, and stock market strategy.

TAGS:
