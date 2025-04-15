scorecardresearch
Business Today
Exclusive: Iconic Chenab Railway Bridge | Ahead Of Inauguration By PM Narendra Modi On April 19

Exclusive: Iconic Chenab Railway Bridge | Ahead Of Inauguration By PM Narendra Modi On April 19

Watch Exclusive ground report from the world's highest Chenab Railway Bridge, set to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on April 19. The bridge, towering higher than the Eiffel Tower and five times taller than the Qutub Minar, promises transformative connectivity for Kashmir. Detailed walkthroughs highlight the bridge's engineering feats, including its security measures and all-weather capabilities. The report explores how this marvel will link Jammu to Kashmir, revolutionizing rail travel with Vande Bharat trains running from Katra to Srinagar.

