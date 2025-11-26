EXCLUSIVE | "I’m Not Worried": DK Shivakumar Says Political Weather Turning In Congress’ Favour

In an exclusive conversation with India Today’s Sagay Raj, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed the changing political climate in the state and the growing buzz around a possible leadership shift. Shivakumar said the Congress government’s strong performance over the past year has changed “the political weather” in Karnataka, adding that the party remains united with 140 MLAs working together on a new narrative for national politics. Responding to reports that the Congress high command is considering him for the Chief Minister’s post, Shivakumar refused to comment, insisting the party believes in collective leadership and inclusive governance. He said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will follow whatever decision the leadership takes. Shivakumar also outlined his immediate commitments, cabinet meetings, Anganwadi programmes and organisational work and said he may travel to Delhi soon to discuss candidate finalisation and party strategy ahead of upcoming polls.