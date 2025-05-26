Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
EXCLUSIVE: Indian Drones Used In Operation Sindoor | Hack-Proof, Battle-Tested Tech!

EXCLUSIVE: Indian Drones Used In Operation Sindoor | Hack-Proof, Battle-Tested Tech!

Pramod Madhav
Pramod Madhav
  • New Delhi,
  • May 26, 2025,
  • Updated May 26, 2025, 1:49 PM IST

India’s battlefield tech gets a Made-in-Chennai boost! In a major exclusive, Chennai-based Zuppa Geo Navigation Technologies played a crucial role in Operation Sindoor. Its Hawk drones were deployed for surveillance and early warning—penetrating 2 km beyond the LOC to monitor enemy troop movements. Founder Venkatesh Sai reveals how these indigenously developed drones provided real-time visual intelligence and GPS-locked coordinates — while staying hack-proof under battlefield conditions. Zuppa’s drones come with OWASP 4.0 certification, patented Visual Inertial Navigation, and a breakthrough dual-core flight chip, designed after a near-collision with a cow! The chip mimics human reflex and reasoning, enabling drones to adapt instantly in hostile environments—even against GPS jammers and directional interference used by Pakistan forces. With 150 drones already delivered, Zuppa is now working on kamikaze drones and precision payload systems for India’s defence forces.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended