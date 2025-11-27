Exclusive: India’s Blind Women’s Team Shares Emotional Journey After Historic T20 World Cup Win

India’s Blind Women’s Cricket Team has created history, lifting the inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup after a dominant 6-wicket win over Nepal in the final. The Women in Blue went unbeaten throughout the tournament, showcasing extraordinary grit, unshakeable resilience, and exceptional skill on every stage. Their victory is more than a sporting milestone- it is a powerful statement of courage, belief, and the spirit of Indian women’s cricket. In this special conversation, we speak to the champions themselves as they share their journey, their struggles, and the emotions behind this unforgettable triumph. This is the story of a team that refused to be limited, refused to be defined, and rose to the very top of the world.