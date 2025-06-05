EXCLUSIVE: IPL Chairman On Bengaluru Stampede: Had No Knowledge Of RCB Celebrations

It’s one of the worst sporting event tragedies in India. But, it’s not only the political establishment in Karnataka which is washing its hands off, but the cricketing administration as well. In an exclusive chat with India Today Group’s Rajdeep Sardesai, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal claimed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had no knowledge of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) victory celebration in the home city. “For the BCCI, the IPL concluded last night. We had no knowledge of such an incident occurring, so how can we be held responsible for it?”, Dhumal said.