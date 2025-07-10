Business Today
Exclusive: Karnataka CM Denies His Image Has Been Hit After Cricket Stampede, Corruption Charges

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 10, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 10, 2025, 9:10 PM IST

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dismissed opposition BJP’s criticism that the state contractors’ association is accusing the Congress government of being 60% corrupt, as political posturing. In an exclusive conversation with India Today Group’s Rajdeep Sardesai, the Chief Minister denied that the Congress had run a slogan of the previous BJP government being a “40% Sarkara”, saying the allegations had been made by the contractors’ association in the state. Siddaramaiah also denied all responsibility for the Jun 4 stampede outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in which 11 lives were lost, defending his decision to suspend senior police officers.

