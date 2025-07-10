Exclusive: Karnataka CM Says “One Or Two Cases Does Not Mean The Govt Has No Money”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has rubbished allegations that political freebies are bankrupting the state and depriving it of development schemes. In an exclusive conversation with India Today Group’s Rajdeep Sardesai, the Congress veteran said there was “no dearth of money for the guarantee schemes in the state.” He also claimed that “one or two cases” of people not receiving payments or salaries meant the state government had no money. On being queried about public representatives being denied funds for development schemes, the Chief Minister said while all Budget grants were being serviced, Special grants were under review.