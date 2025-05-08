Exclusive: Krafton's Management On Recruiting Young Talent And BGMI's Future

Exclusive Interview with Karan Pathak | BGMI 2025 LAN, ₹3 Crore Prize Pool, Rising Star Program & More!

In this exclusive sit-down with Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at Krafton India, we dive deep into the future of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and what 2025 holds for the community!

🚨 Key Highlights:

BGMI 2025 LAN Tournament insights 🖥

Massive ₹3 Crore Prize Pool 💰

Possibility of even higher rewards in upcoming BMPS 🔥

Krafton’s Rising Star Program for grassroots esports 🌟

Launch of Ape City Cyber Cafe by Orangutan's owner, Yash Bhanushali 🕹

The future of BGMI esports and what players can expect next 📈

Whether you're a competitive player, fan, or part of the Indian gaming ecosystem, this is one interview you don’t want to miss!

