Exclusive: Krafton's Management On Recruiting Young Talent And BGMI's Future

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 8, 2025,
  • Updated May 8, 2025, 9:12 AM IST

Exclusive Interview with Karan Pathak | BGMI 2025 LAN, ₹3 Crore Prize Pool, Rising Star Program & More!

 

In this exclusive sit-down with Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports at Krafton India, we dive deep into the future of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) and what 2025 holds for the community!

 

🚨 Key Highlights:
BGMI 2025 LAN Tournament insights 🖥

 

Massive ₹3 Crore Prize Pool 💰

 

Possibility of even higher rewards in upcoming BMPS 🔥

 

Krafton’s Rising Star Program for grassroots esports 🌟

 

Launch of Ape City Cyber Cafe by Orangutan's owner, Yash Bhanushali 🕹

 

The future of BGMI esports and what players can expect next 📈

 

Whether you're a competitive player, fan, or part of the Indian gaming ecosystem, this is one interview you don’t want to miss!

 

👇 Watch now and let us know your thoughts in the comments 

