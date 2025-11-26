Exclusive: Meet The Father–Son Duo Behind Ram Mandir’s Iconic Idols And Artistic Legacy

Jaipur-based sculptor Satyanarayan Pandey, who created idols for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, revealed his ambition to establish an arts college for 5,000 underprivileged students. In an interview, Pandey stated, 'I will make artists out of 5,000 poor boys.' He detailed his contributions to the temple, which include approximately 30 idols of deities like Hanuman, Garuda, and the Saptarishis. Pandey, who comes from a family with a multi-generational legacy in sculpting, discussed his philosophy of combining art with 'bhakti' or devotion, a principle he imparts to his students. He draws inspiration from his father, his guru Maliram-ji, and European art. The interview also features his son, Prashant Pandey, who spoke on the future of sculpting in India, noting a bright outlook as spirituality and business increasingly intersect for artisans.