Exclusive: Moscow Insiders Reveal Why India–Russia Partnership Stands Firm Under Sanctions

In a special India Today World Exclusive, Geeta Mohan speaks to a top Russian panel—Vasily Pushkov (Rossiya Segodnya / Sputnik), Sammy Kotwani (Indian Business Alliance), and Elena Chernova (Association of Innovative Regions of Russia)—on the future of India–Russia ties as President Putin prepares to visit India amid intense US–Russia tensions and global sanctions pressure.

The panel addresses the big questions:

1. Is trust weakening or is the partnership stronger than ever?

2. How should India engage with Russia under sanctions?

3. Has the Russia–Ukraine conflict made cooperation difficult?

The panelists insist India remains Russia’s most respected and trusted partner, with Pushkov highlighting India’s unmatched image even in remote Siberia. Kotwani calls the negative perception in India a result of Western media narratives, arguing the Russia–India strategic partnership initiated by Putin in 2000 was a vision far ahead of its time. Chernova stresses that trust today is “hard currency”, pointing to booming trade crossing $70 billion, and expanding collaboration across innovation, nuclear tech, energy, IT, R&D, and high-tech clusters. A rare inside look at how Moscow views its relationship with New Delhi in a shifting global order.