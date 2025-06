Tata Sons Chairman and Non-Executive Director N Chandrasekaran has spoken exclusively on the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171 near Ahmedabad. In his first reaction, he expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured that every effort is being made to support affected families. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed shortly after take-off, carrying 242 people onboard. Chandrasekaran also addressed ongoing investigations and Air India's immediate response to the crisis.