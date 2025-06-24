EXCLUSIVE: Oklahoma Prof On Trump’s Israel-Iran Ceasefire Claim | Genuine Deal Or Political Gamble?

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a "complete and total ceasefire" agreement between Israel and Iran, marking the end of what he called the "12-Day War" last night. Following the announcement, Iran denied the claims, claiming no such agreement has been reached. In an exclusive interview with India Today Amin Sophiamehr, Professor, Department of Philosophy, University Of Central Oklahoma decodes the Trump's ceasefire claims, calling it 'uncertain', he says "It's easy to say there's ceasefire, but it's really hard to implement,". When asked about the effect of this announcement on already escalated war, he says that it depends on Israel's objective of attack, if the objective was as said to change Iran's regime, it has not achieved yet. Watch if ceasefire is it a genuine breakthrough or a political strategy? Is regime change in Iran still Israel’s real goal?