EXCLUSIVE: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri On How India Has Protected Its Energy Interests Under

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 6, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 6, 2025, 7:05 PM IST

From diversifying its energy sources to increased use of home-grown biofuels, India has done more to ensure its energy security in the past 11 years than ever in the past. In an exclusive conversation with India Today Group’s Gaurav Sawant, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri says that challenges in energy sector are no longer an issue of anxiety. In fact, he claims that India will emerge as the large petroleum refiner and one of the biggest stories in green energy by 2035. He adds that it was the energy diplomacy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has been able to source petroleum products from Russia and other sources despite the rapidly changing geo-political landscape.

