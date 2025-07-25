EXCLUSIVE | Piyush Goyal On India-UK FTA: Immigration, Key Negotiations & What India Gains

In a historic milestone India signed a Free trade agreement with United Kingdom on July, 24, 2025. In an exclusive interview with India Today's Loveena Tandon, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal shares how an unexpected walk through Hyde Park and an ice cream with UK Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds helped seal the final deal. Goyal outlines major gains for Indian professionals under the new India-UK FTA. From boosting textile exports and toy industries to enabling job-creating temporary mobility for Indian youth, this agreement opens billion-dollar opportunities. Crucially, sensitive sectors like dairy and rice have been protected. Highlighting the top three takeaways, Goyal emphasizes how the deal will benefit labor-intensive industries, farmers, and the services sector. “The big takeaway is it's a win-win. An agreement is only successful when it does good for everybody,” he said. Watch the full interview now.