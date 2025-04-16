Exclusive: Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA, Speaks On Q4 Earnings & FY26 Outlook. PAT Surges To ₹502 Cr

Join us LIVE for an exclusive interview on Business Today TV with Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)! Anchor Sakshi Batra will delve deep into IREDA's impressive Q4 FY25 earnings, where the company posted a significant 49% YoY surge in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 501.55 crore. We'll also break down their revenue from operations, which climbed by 36.93% to Rs 1,905.06 crore. Mr. Das will also provide crucial insights into IREDA's future outlook, including their robust loan order book which saw a 28% YoY growth in FY25, reaching a staggering Rs 76,250 crore. We'll discuss their borrowing programme of up to Rs 30,800 crore for FY26 and the increase in their borrowing limit for FY25. Don't miss this live discussion on IREDA's financial performance, growth trajectory, and the opportunities and challenges ahead for this key player in India's renewable energy sector. Tune in now to get expert perspectives directly from the CMD of IREDA!