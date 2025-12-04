Exclusive: President Putin On US Sanctions, Says India Is A Power & PM Modi Will Not Bow To Pressure

World Exclusive | India Today & AajTak in exclusive conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Putin has strongly backed India’s strategic autonomy amid questions on US sanctions and pressure over defence purchases from Russia. Responding to a question on whether India would face difficulties continuing defence ties, Putin said the world can no longer speak to India the way it once did, calling the country a great power. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s firm but non-confrontational leadership and said India would not bend under external pressure. On payments and transactions, Putin revealed that over 90 per cent of Russia–India trade is now conducted in national currencies, with alternative financial messaging systems being steadily put in place. He warned that countries attempting to restrict third-party economic ties would eventually suffer losses themselves. Listen in