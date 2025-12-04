Exclusive: President Putin Shares Agenda Focused On Tech, AI, Nuclear & Space Cooperation

World Exclusive | India Today & AajTak in exclusive conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin has shared insights ahead of his visit to India, highlighting the focus areas for India–Russia cooperation. Speaking to India Today, Putin said the two leaders plan to cement agreements across high-technology sectors, including outer space exploration, nuclear energy, shipbuilding, aircraft manufacturing, and artificial intelligence. He praised India’s rapid growth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, noting that India’s economy is among the fastest-growing globally. While specific agreements will only be formally announced during the visit, Putin emphasized that both countries are aligning on initiatives oriented toward the future, ensuring technology transfer and trade enhancement, and addressing challenges in emerging fields. The world will be watching as these plans unfold.