Exclusive | Raghuram Rajan On Global Headwinds And The Road Ahead For Indian Economy & Policy

  New Delhi,
  Jun 4, 2025,
  Updated Jun 4, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

In an exclusive interview with India Today TV's Consulting Editor Rajdeep Sardesai, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan discusses India's economic outlook in uncertain global times. He emphasises the need for 8-9% growth for India to become a developed nation by 2047. "If we want to become a 'Viksit Desh' by 2047, we need more like 8.5-9% growth because we are a relatively poor nation. And so that growth is what we should be aspiring for. This, I've said, could be India's moment, but we have to seize it," Raghuram Rajan says. His remarks come even as India posts strong GDP figures in a turbulent global environment. He argues that India must act decisively to sustain higher growth—by unlocking investment, expanding the consumption base, and ensuring businesses, both domestic and foreign, have the confidence to make long-term bets on the Indian economy. For Rajan, India’s “moment” is here, but needs sustained policy action. The goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, he believes, is achievable, but only with growth that lifts all boats. Watch now.

