Exclusive | Ruchir Sharma On Trump Tariff, US-China Tensions & India's Global Trade Future

In an exclusive conversation with Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director of Business Today, Ruchir Sharma, Chairman of Rockefeller International, discusses critical issues ranging from India's regulatory challenges to global economic shifts, including the impact of Trump's tariffs and the escalating tariff war between major economies, as well as the evolving dynamics of US-China relations. When markets were still riding high, Sharma had previously warned, ahead of the U.S. elections, that the only force capable of reining in Trump’s excesses would be panic in the bond markets. Now, his predictions for 2025 have proven to be eerily accurate. Rahul Kanwal sat down with Ruchir once again — this time to unpack what the post-Trump, tariff-driven world order might look like. Here’s master financial soothsayer Ruchir Sharma crystal-gazing into what lies ahead. Watch our fascinating conversation.