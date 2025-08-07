EXCLUSIVE: Sajjid Chinoy, Neelkant Mishra Join A Deep Dive Into Impact Of Trump Tariffs

As Donald Trump slaps an additional 25% tariff on Indian imports over Russian oil purchases, Prime Minister Modi's Economic Advisory Council members — Dr. Sajjid Chinoy and Neelkant Mishra — break down what this really means for India. Is it a negotiation tactic or a serious policy threat? What risks do Indian exporters face? Could this trigger a ‘China Shock 2.0’? In this exclusive analysis, the top economists join India Today Group’s Rajdeep Sardesai and explain why India must not retaliate, but instead seize this moment to push bold domestic reforms. Neelkanth Mishra calls it “an opportunity to come together and reform.” From building a resilient domestic market to boosting investor confidence, find out how India can turn global pressure into long-term economic strength.