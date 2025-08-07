EXCLUSIVE: Top Economists Sajjid Chinoy, Neelkant Mishra Give Different Views On Trump Tariffs

Not only has U.S. President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25% tariff on India, taking the total to 50% - the highest since the 1930s, he has also promised to impose secondary tariffs on several nations in the next few days. Joining us are two members of the PM Economic Advisory Council - Sajjid Chinoy and Neelkant Mishra – with their very different views. While Dr Chinoy warns of a twin threat to India – Balkanisation of trade and China Shock 2.0, Neelkant Mishra takes a view that the latest tariff shocks could be a pressure tactic by the U.S. President and that the view 6 months down the line may be very different.