Exclusive: Vivek Raghavan, Co-founder, Sarvam AI | India’s First Full-Stack Sovereign AI Platform

Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi ,
  • Feb 19, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 19, 2026, 8:09 PM IST

 

Vivek Raghavan, Co-founder of Sarvam AI, is a leading technologist driving India’s push toward sovereign, full-stack artificial intelligence. Sarvam AI is building foundational AI models, infrastructure, and applications entirely in India, with a strong focus on Indian languages, cultural context, and large-scale public use cases. Under Raghavan’s leadership, the platform aims to give India strategic autonomy in AI by developing homegrown large language models, speech and vision systems, and developer tools—positioning Sarvam AI as a cornerstone of India’s national AI ecosystem.

