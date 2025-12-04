Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
Exclusive: Why The Rupee–Ruble System Is Failing?; “Indian Rupee Isn’t Convertible,” Says Kotwani

Exclusive: Why The Rupee–Ruble System Is Failing?; “Indian Rupee Isn’t Convertible,” Says Kotwani

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 4, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 4, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

In an India Today Exclusive, Geeta Mohan speaks with Sammy Kotwani, President of the Indian Business Alliance, who gives a blunt and rare explanation of the real problem behind the rupee–ruble payment mechanism. Kotwani says the issue is simple but critical: “The Indian rupee is not a convertible currency.” Because Indians cannot walk into a bank and freely buy foreign currency — including the ruble settlement between India and Russia becomes difficult. He stresses that the bottleneck is not Russia, but India’s currency framework, and that the Reserve Bank of India must make key changes for the system to work.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended