Exclusive: YouTube’s Gautam Anand On India’s Streaming Revolution | WAVES 2025

In an exclusive interview at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai, Gautam Anand, VP (APAC) of YouTube, speaks to Krishna Gopalan, Executive Editor of Business Today, and shares his bullish outlook on India’s digital content landscape. Anand highlights the remarkable growth in YouTube’s audience base, driven not only by English and Hindi but also by a vibrant mix of regional languages, reflecting India’s unique heterogeneity. He discusses how this diversity fuels YouTube’s innovation, pushing the platform to create tailored offerings for Indian users. Anand also dives into the immense potential of streaming, fuelled by India’s insatiable appetite for data consumption, which promises a robust future for digital media. Emphasizing India’s critical role in YouTube’s global strategy, he notes that the country’s potential is still unfolding, with opportunities in news, entertainment, and beyond.