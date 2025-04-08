Experience Is The New Wealth | India’s Edge In The Next Global Shift | Ashish Chauhan

Ashish Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, at India Global Forum Mumbai, delivers a compelling perspective on how India is poised to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy. He emphasises that the future of wealth lies not in physical goods, but in non-material, experience-driven sectors like virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and digital services. With 80% of future wealth expected to come from these areas—many of which cannot be easily taxed or tariffed—India's stronghold in technology and talent gives it a strategic edge. Chauhan highlights the rise of over 2,500 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India, where major international firms rely on Indian expertise to build and shape the future. This transition marks India's growing role as a key innovation hub in the new world economy.