Expert Reveals Likely Cause Of Air India Ahmedabad–London Flight Tragedy

Tragedy strikes just minutes after takeoff. Air India Flight 171, en route from Ahmedabad to London, crashed only 5 minutes after departure with 242 passengers onboard. Shocking footage captures the final moments as the aircraft plummets and bursts into flames near the airport boundary. Thick black smoke and burning wreckage mark the site, as 7 fire tenders rushed to contain the blaze. ATC records show the plane took off from Runway 23 at 13:39 IST. A Mayday call was reportedly made—but no response followed. Pilots included veteran Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar. Rescue operations are underway, but authorities have yet to confirm any survivors. What caused this fatal crash? Investigations are ongoing.